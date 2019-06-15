GULLICKSON, Dene N.
89, of Riverview, FL, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 with family at his side. Born March 12, 1930 in Sanish, ND, he is preceded in death by his son, Robert and wife, Robbie. Dene grew up living the farm life in North Dakota. At a young age he joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for 20 years. After retirement from the military, Dene settled in Tucson, AZ, where he would spend much of his life. During that time, he had a long employment with J.C. Penny, working for another 20 years. Dene was a devoted member of the Craycroft Baptist Church and had an unyielding love of God. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, and willingness to help anyone in need. He leaves behind his daughter, Lynda (Walt) Todd; grandchildren, Diana (Matthew) Flood and Austin Todd; great- grandchildren, Daniella, Marshall Flood. Viewing and Burial Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 15 to June 16, 2019