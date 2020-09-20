1/1
Denise Birger
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIRGER, Denise

passed away peacefully, suddenly, and far too prematurely on September 9, 2020. Denise was born on August 7, 1959 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to George and Lorine Birger. Her family life and career made Denise a very well-traveled person. Tucson was clearly her favorite home, as she moved here three different times and received diplomas from Sabino High School and the University of Arizona. Her career was in business and finance, as she held an MBA (from Arizona State) and was continually re-certified as a CPA. In her career she rose to the level of Chief Financial Officer of numerous firms. At the time of her passing she was a financial consultant for several businesses and non-profit organizations in Tucson. She was a member of several social groups, with Women at the Top (WATT) being a favorite. Denise was a lover of cats, arts and crafts, and gardening - as is evident by the astonishing number of house plants that she cared for. She is survived by her parents and three brothers, Terry Mueller and LaRue Birger of Tucson, and Lance Birger of Pierre, SD. Her passing also saddens her nephew, Keaton Castillo; her business associates and many personal and societal friends. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements are being made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Her life will be celebrated in a private setting by family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will miss playing games with you and your family. I am glad you were my cousin.
Brenda Vehle
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved