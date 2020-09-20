BIRGER, Denisepassed away peacefully, suddenly, and far too prematurely on September 9, 2020. Denise was born on August 7, 1959 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to George and Lorine Birger. Her family life and career made Denise a very well-traveled person. Tucson was clearly her favorite home, as she moved here three different times and received diplomas from Sabino High School and the University of Arizona. Her career was in business and finance, as she held an MBA (from Arizona State) and was continually re-certified as a CPA. In her career she rose to the level of Chief Financial Officer of numerous firms. At the time of her passing she was a financial consultant for several businesses and non-profit organizations in Tucson. She was a member of several social groups, with Women at the Top (WATT) being a favorite. Denise was a lover of cats, arts and crafts, and gardening - as is evident by the astonishing number of house plants that she cared for. She is survived by her parents and three brothers, Terry Mueller and LaRue Birger of Tucson, and Lance Birger of Pierre, SD. Her passing also saddens her nephew, Keaton Castillo; her business associates and many personal and societal friends. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements are being made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Her life will be celebrated in a private setting by family and friends.