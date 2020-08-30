OZENGHAR, Dennis D.beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passsed away August 25, 2020. Born October 12, 1941, in Redford, Michigan. Served in the US Navy from April,1959 until September 1962. He is survived by his wife, Pam Steffe; daughter, Denell Bridges Vess; son, Dennis D. (Paul); stepdaughter, Dawn Steffe; six grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. He was many things to many people. He always had a twinkle in his eye, could tell really long stories but most of all had a caring heart. He will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.