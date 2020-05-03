Dennis E. Korte
1925 - 2020
KORTE, Dennis E.

94, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Dennis was born on July 4, 1925 in Dearborn, Michigan to Edward and Grace Korte. They came to Tucson in 1928. Dennis attended Sunnyside Elementary and Tucson High School. He served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Following the war, he became a Journeyman Carpenter, served in the Navy Reserves, and attended the University of Arizona, graduating with a Master's in Education. He taught at Duffy and Doolen schools. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Grace Korte; sister, Marcella Schultheis and son, Dennis Korte Jr. (Patti). He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June (Burks) Korte; brother, Gerald; daughter, Rhonda Thompson; sons, Timothy (Laura), Kevin (Peggy) and Shawn (Randi); grandchildren, Fred, Philip, Erin, Kristin, Ben, Michelle, Stephanie, Brian, Alex and numerous great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson, Arizona, at a future date. Any remembrances should be made to your local food bank in Dennis's name. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 3, 2020.
