REDMAN, Dennis
(74), of Tucson, Arizona passed away on October 29, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on September 7, 1945. Dennis graduated from Lane Tech School and received his Associates Degree from Pima Community College. He married Peggy on January 22, 1994. He served in law enforcement with the Tucson Police Department and was a member of the Southern Arizona Woodturners Association. Dennis had a passion for shooting, computers and woodworking and his dogs, Charlie and Mia. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; children, Michele (Jerry) Keely, Deborah (Kirk) Harryman, Theresa Marco; son, Eric (Deann) Croy, Eddie (Karianne) Croy and Shelly Flasch; grandchildren, Paige Redman, Ty Harryman, Joshua Harryman, Josie Marco, Riley Croy, Felix Croy, Brianna Flasch and Branden Flasch; siblings, Carol (John) O'Connor and Teddy (Diane Wuertz) Nowak. Please join the family for a viewing on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ 85712. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn with a burial immediately following. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019