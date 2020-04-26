Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DeWitt Allen "Dee" Green Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN, DeWitt "Dee" Allen, Jr.



age 82, loving husband and father of two children, passed away on April 4, 2020. He was born September 1, 1937 to DeWitt Allen Green and Elizabeth (Wright) Pierce Green in Richmond, VA. He received his Bachelor's degree in English and History from Davidson College in 1960. After graduation, he served in the Army, assigned to the National Security Agency at Ft. Meade, MD. There he met and married his wife of 56 years, Anita (Jacobson) Green, and began his 35-year career in Information Technology. He worked for several engineering companies until his retirement from Dow Chemical in Houston, in 1999. Dee and Anita raised two daughters, Allison and Kristin. He was a wonderful husband and true friend. He adored his daughters and his family. Dee had an unwavering faith in the goodness of humanity. Those who knew him well admired his quiet strength and integrity as well as his wry sense of humor.



Dee had a passion for sports. He played on his high school and college baseball teams and loved tennis and golf. He made long-lasting friendships and treasured the company of his sports companions. Dee had an undying love for the Yankees from a very early age and almost as much affection for the Tarheels. A voracious reader, there was always a book nearby until the last weeks of his life. He was a member of St. John on the Desert Presbyterian Church, where for many years he enjoyed the support and fellowship of dear friends. He served on the finance committee and loved the social times, especially the church bridge group.



Dee was preceded in death by his father, DeWitt and his mother, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Anita; his two children, Allison and Kristin; his brother, Robert and wife Judy; brother, Brent and wife Sookja; sister, Beth (Vince) DeMarco. One niece Suzanne (Clarke) Lemons and two nephews, Christopher and John.



Due to the current health crisis, a memorial will be held at a later date. BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Contributions may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.







