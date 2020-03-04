Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dexter B. Williams. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Memorial service 1:00 PM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Dexter B.



69 of Vail, AZ passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Boston, MA on December 19, 1950 he lived in Belmont, MA for most of his life before moving to Arizona 12 years ago. He graduated with honors from Bentley University with a B.S. in Accounting and went on to earn his Master's in Business Administration from Babson College a few years later. He worked in corporate finance for most of his career in addition to running his own business in accounting and tax preparation for individuals and small businesses. He was a loving and devoted father to his two boys, and grandfather to his twin granddaughters. An avid sports fan, he was passionate about his Boston teams, The Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and of course his beloved Red Sox. He will be remembered not only for his great sense of humor but his kindness and generosity and his unrelenting willingness to help when called upon.He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Eleanor (Dolan) whom he cherished; two sons, Bradford Williams and his wife, Andrea, of Danvers, MA; and Cory Williams of Hereford, AZ. He is also survived by his twin granddaughters, Kendall Grace and Kylie Ann Williams whom he loved dearly. He was the beloved brother-in-law of M. Jeanne and John LeBlanc, Patrick Dolan, David and Melissa Dolan and Miriam Williams as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by this father and mother, Frederick W. Williams and Ruth E. (Crowe) Williams and his brother, R. Dana Williams.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Echoing Hope Ranch;







