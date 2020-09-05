MICHAELS, Diana HollingsworthBorn as a gift on Christmas day in 1960, our loving Diana passed peacefully on September 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A consummate achiever, Diana received her PhD in advanced education from UofA at the young age of 25. Among her career accomplishments in education was the publication of standardized test-taking manuals designed to help disadvantaged students. Diana was both highly-spirited and very spiritual. She exuded kindness and a willingness to help anyone in need. In retirement, Diana and her husband, Jeff (Domingo) lived many adventurous years in the beach town of "San Pancho" Nayarit, Mex., returning to Tucson when she was befallen by illness in June. Diana is survived by her adoring husband, Jeff; her stepdaughter, Terra; her father, Alberto and her siblings, Malena, Sonia McReynolds (Herb), Louis (Catalina), Lorena Escala (Ernesto), Robert, Sergio (Lisa), Ernest and Clarissa (Enrique) and many doting nephews and nieces. Her loving mother, Soledad, predeceased her in 2015. Diana, you leave us with broken hearts, but with a lifetime of wonderful memories. Due to COVID-19, a private service for immediate family members will be held. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.