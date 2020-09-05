1/1
Diana Hollingsworth Michaels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAELS, Diana Hollingsworth

Born as a gift on Christmas day in 1960, our loving Diana passed peacefully on September 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A consummate achiever, Diana received her PhD in advanced education from UofA at the young age of 25. Among her career accomplishments in education was the publication of standardized test-taking manuals designed to help disadvantaged students. Diana was both highly-spirited and very spiritual. She exuded kindness and a willingness to help anyone in need. In retirement, Diana and her husband, Jeff (Domingo) lived many adventurous years in the beach town of "San Pancho" Nayarit, Mex., returning to Tucson when she was befallen by illness in June. Diana is survived by her adoring husband, Jeff; her stepdaughter, Terra; her father, Alberto and her siblings, Malena, Sonia McReynolds (Herb), Louis (Catalina), Lorena Escala (Ernesto), Robert, Sergio (Lisa), Ernest and Clarissa (Enrique) and many doting nephews and nieces. Her loving mother, Soledad, predeceased her in 2015. Diana, you leave us with broken hearts, but with a lifetime of wonderful memories. Due to COVID-19, a private service for immediate family members will be held. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved