Diana Lynn Ramsey
1953 - 2020
RAMSEY, Diana Lynn

Passed away August 17, 2020, she was born December 4, 1953 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Clifford and Lois Hyska. Diana graduated from Santa Rita High School and began her career in jewelry sales. She met her husband, James Ramsey and after a few years of dating they were married at a friend's home in Tucson. Soon after their first child, Diana started her career as a stay at home mom. Diana loved shopping, merchandise sales, entertaining and Christmas. Her final move brought her back to Tucson, in Oro Valley, AZ. Diana is survived by her loving spouse, James Ramsey; her two sons, James and spouse Whitney Ramsey and Jason and spouse Nicole Ramsey; seven grandchildren and her sister, Maria (Hyska) Floyd. She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford; her mother, Lois and her stepfather, Drue Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Celiac Disease Research Center at the Mayo Clinic. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
