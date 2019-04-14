Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana VanPelt Newell SIAS. View Sign

SIAS, Diana VanPelt Newell 9/30/1943 - 4/1/2019 born in Richmond, VA. Diana passed away peacefully in Tucson on April 2, 2019. She was 75 years old. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Curtis Newell and her first husband, CWO Army Retired, Robert Newell, Vietnam Veteran. Diana is survived by her husband, Clifford Sias of Tucson; her son, Kenneth Newell of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Gail Stehlik of Valrico, FL; brothers, Richard Cosby of Eugene, OR; James Cosby of Lake Wales, FL; sisters, Alison Laing Robinson, Durango, CO, Ann Laing Adair, Billings, MT and Carter Laing Polodna Littleton, CO. Diana owned Sutton Hoo Jewelry of Colorado Springs, CO until her retirement. She was very active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Tucson and Colorado Springs for over 30 years. Her passions were her horses, airplanes and motorcycles. No memorial service is planned at this time.





SIAS, Diana VanPelt Newell 9/30/1943 - 4/1/2019 born in Richmond, VA. Diana passed away peacefully in Tucson on April 2, 2019. She was 75 years old. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Curtis Newell and her first husband, CWO Army Retired, Robert Newell, Vietnam Veteran. Diana is survived by her husband, Clifford Sias of Tucson; her son, Kenneth Newell of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Gail Stehlik of Valrico, FL; brothers, Richard Cosby of Eugene, OR; James Cosby of Lake Wales, FL; sisters, Alison Laing Robinson, Durango, CO, Ann Laing Adair, Billings, MT and Carter Laing Polodna Littleton, CO. Diana owned Sutton Hoo Jewelry of Colorado Springs, CO until her retirement. She was very active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Tucson and Colorado Springs for over 30 years. Her passions were her horses, airplanes and motorcycles. No memorial service is planned at this time. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close