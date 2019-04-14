SIAS, Diana VanPelt Newell 9/30/1943 - 4/1/2019 born in Richmond, VA. Diana passed away peacefully in Tucson on April 2, 2019. She was 75 years old. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Curtis Newell and her first husband, CWO Army Retired, Robert Newell, Vietnam Veteran. Diana is survived by her husband, Clifford Sias of Tucson; her son, Kenneth Newell of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Gail Stehlik of Valrico, FL; brothers, Richard Cosby of Eugene, OR; James Cosby of Lake Wales, FL; sisters, Alison Laing Robinson, Durango, CO, Ann Laing Adair, Billings, MT and Carter Laing Polodna Littleton, CO. Diana owned Sutton Hoo Jewelry of Colorado Springs, CO until her retirement. She was very active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Tucson and Colorado Springs for over 30 years. Her passions were her horses, airplanes and motorcycles. No memorial service is planned at this time.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana VanPelt Newell SIAS.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019