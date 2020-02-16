Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Kathryn Ceravolo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CERAVOLO, Diane Kathryn



With her children keeping vigil, Diane Kathryn Ceravolo passed away peacefully January 14, 2020, due to respiratory failure. Born in May of 1938 in Britton, South Dakota, Diane was the third child of Frank and Elsie Lachnite. She joined two older brothers, Max and Duane Lachnite, now deceased. Shortly before the end of World War II, the Lachnite family moved from South Dakota to Vancouver, Washington, finding employment opportunity in the west coast Kaiser shipbuilding industry. They settled in McLoughlin Heights, where many homes bordered upon open fields, orchards, woods, creeks and a full view of Mt. St. Helens. Such a setting gave Diane and her childhood friends an idyllic place to explore, run free, and grow strong. Diane received her grade school education at Providence Academy in Vancouver, transferring later to Vancouver High School where she graduated in 1956. After graduation Diane joined the US Air Force, where she served for two years, earning the rank of Airman Second Class. While in the military, Diane met Peter Joseph Ceravolo, known as "PJ", who would become the love of her life. PJ and Diane were married the summer of 1957 and their daughter Cynthia Ann "Cindy" was born in 1958. They settled in Louisiana shortly thereafter. In 1961 the family moved from New Orleans to California where son, Peter Scott "Scott" was born in 1962. Diane had always dreamed of earning a university degree. After settling in California, she began a dedicated path to achieving that goal.



She earned her Bachelor's of Science, and her master's degree in Public Policy and Administration from California State University at Long Beach. In 1981 tragedy struck when PJ suffered a major heart attack and never fully recovered. He passed away at Stanford University Hospital in August 1981 at the age of 45. Diane never remarried, devoting the rest of her life to her family, a wide circle of friends and her career in public administration. She completed her professional life as Director of Personnel and Assistant City Manager for the City of Pacifica, California, retiring in 1998. After retiring, Diane settled in Lodi, California and later purchased a second home in Oro Valley, Arizona. There she thrived on the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and winter warmth. At home in Lodi or Oro Valley, she welcomed family and visitors, graciously entertaining them, and taking pleasure in eating great food and seeing the sights, even as poor health began to limit her mobility. Diane met life's challenges with strength and determination. She valued friendships deeply with her never-failing generosity and loyalty. Those friends loved her in return and will miss her so much. Diane is survived by her children, Cindy and Scott; her grandchildren, Riley and Kenzie Ceravolo, Brian, Jessica, Catherine and Jackson Stevens and five great-grandchildren. Interment was on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with her beloved PJ in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos, California. Diane had asked that no services be held.







CERAVOLO, Diane KathrynWith her children keeping vigil, Diane Kathryn Ceravolo passed away peacefully January 14, 2020, due to respiratory failure. Born in May of 1938 in Britton, South Dakota, Diane was the third child of Frank and Elsie Lachnite. She joined two older brothers, Max and Duane Lachnite, now deceased. Shortly before the end of World War II, the Lachnite family moved from South Dakota to Vancouver, Washington, finding employment opportunity in the west coast Kaiser shipbuilding industry. They settled in McLoughlin Heights, where many homes bordered upon open fields, orchards, woods, creeks and a full view of Mt. St. Helens. Such a setting gave Diane and her childhood friends an idyllic place to explore, run free, and grow strong. Diane received her grade school education at Providence Academy in Vancouver, transferring later to Vancouver High School where she graduated in 1956. After graduation Diane joined the US Air Force, where she served for two years, earning the rank of Airman Second Class. While in the military, Diane met Peter Joseph Ceravolo, known as "PJ", who would become the love of her life. PJ and Diane were married the summer of 1957 and their daughter Cynthia Ann "Cindy" was born in 1958. They settled in Louisiana shortly thereafter. In 1961 the family moved from New Orleans to California where son, Peter Scott "Scott" was born in 1962. Diane had always dreamed of earning a university degree. After settling in California, she began a dedicated path to achieving that goal.She earned her Bachelor's of Science, and her master's degree in Public Policy and Administration from California State University at Long Beach. In 1981 tragedy struck when PJ suffered a major heart attack and never fully recovered. He passed away at Stanford University Hospital in August 1981 at the age of 45. Diane never remarried, devoting the rest of her life to her family, a wide circle of friends and her career in public administration. She completed her professional life as Director of Personnel and Assistant City Manager for the City of Pacifica, California, retiring in 1998. After retiring, Diane settled in Lodi, California and later purchased a second home in Oro Valley, Arizona. There she thrived on the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and winter warmth. At home in Lodi or Oro Valley, she welcomed family and visitors, graciously entertaining them, and taking pleasure in eating great food and seeing the sights, even as poor health began to limit her mobility. Diane met life's challenges with strength and determination. She valued friendships deeply with her never-failing generosity and loyalty. Those friends loved her in return and will miss her so much. Diane is survived by her children, Cindy and Scott; her grandchildren, Riley and Kenzie Ceravolo, Brian, Jessica, Catherine and Jackson Stevens and five great-grandchildren. Interment was on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with her beloved PJ in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos, California. Diane had asked that no services be held. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close