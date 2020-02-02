|
|
REDHAIR, Diane Virginia
1939 - 2020
Diane Virginia Redhair, endearingly known as "Skinny," passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's Disease with her family by her side. She was born on March 7, 1939 in Bozeman, Montana to Clifford and Virginia Vance. At age 9, Diane moved with her family to Tucson which she called home until her passing. Diane was a unique and talented woman who delighted anyone in her company with her spirit and kind nature.
Diane was an accomplished athlete and artist throughout her life starting in high school where she won two state titles in badminton (1956, 1957) as well as a state clothing competition "Make it With Wool". Putting herself through college at the University of Arizona, she was a cheerleader all four years, her picture hanging in McKale to this day. The U of A Magazine Kit Kat even ran a promotion called "Date with Diane" where she arrived in a helicopter to meet the lucky winner.
Diane modeled for Porter Western Wear, Lilly Pulitzer, Cele Petersons and was featured on a Winston national campaign advertisement.
Diane was an art teacher and the first female PE teacher at Canyon Del Oro in the mid 60's. She painted the Dorado on the gym floor while six months pregnant with her son Michael, who would later earn state honors on that very same floor.
She won numerous Southwest Tennis Association double titles thought her adult life. One highlight of Diane's tennis career was winning the city, state, and regional tournaments of the Family Equitable Tennis Challenge with her daughter, Banni who at age 11 was 7 years younger than most of their competitors. Having won these tournaments, they qualified for the national competition held at Flushing Meadows, New York being played at the same time as the US Open Tennis Championship in 1981.
Along with dear friend Peg Richmond, Diane started "Redhare Originals", a southwestern themed clothing line that was sold at Goldwater's and chosen as the uniform for Cochise Airlines attendants. Diane was an accomplished artist whose oil paintings with strong cactus themes captured the desert beauty she came to love. One hangs in the Student Union at the U of A.
Diane was a loving daughter and sister, a wonderful wife, a devoted mother, and a steadfast friend. She was a woman of great strength and courage as well as a class act with immense kindness and warmth making friends wherever she went. Diane was a phenomenal cook who held great love for her family and all her animals.
Diane is survived by her brother Doug Vance, husband Jack Redhair of 56 years, son Michael Redhair and daughter Banni Bunting and six loving grandchildren.
Friends are invited to share a happy memory of Diane at her Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 to 4 pm held at her son's residence at 2811 West Owl Vista Place in Oro Valley. Charitable donations in Diane's name may be made to the Arizona Chapter of Alzheimer at http://azalz.org or sent to The Arizona Alzheimer's Consortium, 4745 N. 7th Street, Ste. 105, Phoenix, Arizona 85014-3666.Special thanks to the staff from Haven Hospice and Liz Rascon-Raymond and Fidelity Care Corner who spent many hours caring for Diane. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020