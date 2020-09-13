1/1
Diane Wilcox Wilcox
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILCOX, Diane Wilcox

of Oro Valley, Arizona, died August 15, 2020. Diane was born in Monmouth, IL, September 14, 1933 to Frank V. and Lena M. Wilcox. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Joseph B. Wilcox. Diane graduated from Evanston H.S. and Monmouth College, and subsequently worked at Marshal Fields in downtown Chicago. In 1956 she "bought a one-way ticket to Tucson" where she found a job as a clerk in the Superior Court. Diane loved Tucson and served her community in many ways over the years. She was a parent volunteer and leader for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4H and her kid's swim teams. At various times she served as president of The League of Women Voters, Assistance League of Tucson and several Women's Golf Associations. Diane was a woman of deep Christian faith and an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was a charter member of Immanuel Presbyterian and served in many ministries at St. Andrews and Tortolita Presbyterian Church. She found her calling in the Heavenly Host Ministry at St. Andrew's. Diane is survived by her children, Catherine (Douglas) Skow, Vic (Crystal) Wilcox and Reverend Jennifer (Michael) Cummins. She was "Gram Di" to grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Skow, LeeAnn (Jarret) Sample, Wesley Wilcox, Jonathan Wilcox, Nicole Cummins and great-granddaughters, Peyton Teresa Skow and Kylie Wilcox Skow. She is also survived by her dear cousin, Carolyn Galligan: sisters-in-law, Helen Wilcox, Lenore Wilcox and Shirley Wilcox. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to Tortolita Presbyterian Church-Operation Christmas Child or the 20/20 Capitol Campaign. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAR
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved