WILCOX, Diane Wilcoxof Oro Valley, Arizona, died August 15, 2020. Diane was born in Monmouth, IL, September 14, 1933 to Frank V. and Lena M. Wilcox. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Joseph B. Wilcox. Diane graduated from Evanston H.S. and Monmouth College, and subsequently worked at Marshal Fields in downtown Chicago. In 1956 she "bought a one-way ticket to Tucson" where she found a job as a clerk in the Superior Court. Diane loved Tucson and served her community in many ways over the years. She was a parent volunteer and leader for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4H and her kid's swim teams. At various times she served as president of The League of Women Voters, Assistance League of Tucson and several Women's Golf Associations. Diane was a woman of deep Christian faith and an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was a charter member of Immanuel Presbyterian and served in many ministries at St. Andrews and Tortolita Presbyterian Church. She found her calling in the Heavenly Host Ministry at St. Andrew's. Diane is survived by her children, Catherine (Douglas) Skow, Vic (Crystal) Wilcox and Reverend Jennifer (Michael) Cummins. She was "Gram Di" to grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Skow, LeeAnn (Jarret) Sample, Wesley Wilcox, Jonathan Wilcox, Nicole Cummins and great-granddaughters, Peyton Teresa Skow and Kylie Wilcox Skow. She is also survived by her dear cousin, Carolyn Galligan: sisters-in-law, Helen Wilcox, Lenore Wilcox and Shirley Wilcox. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to Tortolita Presbyterian Church-Operation Christmas Child or the 20/20 Capitol Campaign. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.