BARBER, Dick



flew away peacefully on the evening of February 19, 2020. Dick was born on April 20, 1942 in Salem, Oregon, but his family moved to a small farm on the west bank of the Santa Cruz River in 1947. He grew up walking the hills and mountains surrounding his home where he learned the ways of the Sonoran Desert. He graduated from Pueblo High School and the University of Arizona.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hall; daughter, Lisa Marie Barber; stepdaughter, Sarah Price (Chris); stepson, Ansel Stein (Sara Lynne) and six grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Koa, Leah, Ella and Norah and his loving brother, Chuck (Judy) of Villanova, PA.



Dick taught at Utterback Middle School, Project More and Tucson High School for 30 years, as well as, worked as a switchman on the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was a longtime volunteer on Tumamoc Hill where he taught Plants of the Desert for the UofA.



His passions included bee keeping, gardening, hiking, studying desert plants, playing the bagpipes and going to the gym at the downtown YMCA. He was an early member of the Seven Pipers bagpiping band. After retiring from teaching he began studying art at Pima College and The Drawing Studio refining his skills at printmaking, drawing and sculpture. He studied silversmithing with Sam Patania and taught himself native beading. He traveled to the Northwest Coast where he studied the art and culture and assisted in totem pole raisings. In recent years he was a docent at the University of Arizona Art Museum and volunteered at the Southside Presbyterian food kitchen.



Dick was an explorer, a lover of life and learning, a compassionate being, grounded in his love of the Earth and a deep Buddhist practice. We are grateful to the loving care he received at Banner Hospital and Peppi's House.



There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The Tucson Women's Club at 6245 E. Bellevue. All are welcome. Donations in his honor can be made to The Drawing Studio, Youth on Their Own or Mission Garden. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







