FREDERICKSEN, Dick Hartman



of Tucson, Arizona passed away at the age of 88 on November 19, 2019 in Pathways Hospice. Dick was born in Great Falls, Montana in 1931 to Helen Dickinson Fredericksen and Fred Fredericksen. He spent his childhood in Montana, Boise, Idaho and Humboldt, Iowa. He graduated from Humboldt High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree and a Masters in Economics from the University of Chicago. During this time, he also spent a formative year in Philadelphia with the program Interns in Industry.



As a young adult, Dick went to work for IBM in a sales capacity first in Chicago and then in Poughkeepsie, NY. Deciding that he wanted to work on the programming side of computers, Dick went back to the University of Chicago where he earned a Masters in Computer Science. Upon completion of his degree, Dick moved to White Plains, NY and returned to IBM where he was a pioneer in computer programming at the Yorktown Heights research center, motorcycling to work every day, rain or shine. Dick had four children: Diane, Judy, Alice and Victor. He dedicated himself throughout his career to providing for his family.



In 1991 Dick took an early retirement to move to Tucson, Arizona. In Tucson he worked for a short time at the University of Arizona Astronomy Department and later volunteered as the webmaster for the Sonoran Arthropod Studies Institute. After decades of living with asthma, Dick thrived in the Tucson air. He loved to ride his bicycle throughout Tucson and especially in the Saguaro National Park and to hike in Sabino Canyon and the Saguaro National Park. He particularly enjoyed his involvement with the Senior Trekkers group. Another hobby was motorcycling, including a few cross country trips to visit with friends and family.



Dick is survived by his daughters, Diane McHale (Shawn), Judy Subedi Fredericksen (Guna Subedi) and Alice Anacheka-Nasemann (Alan), and by his son, Victor Allen, as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephews, Steven Christensen (Suzan) and Wayne Currey (Laura) and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Kaye Christensen. Details on a memorial service are still being planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saguaro National Park.







Dick highly valued freedom and justice, reflected in his active participation in the Civil Rights movement, including demonstrations to integrate a Chicago beach and attending the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. He had a dry wit with a sense of the absurd, enjoying the work of comedians like Charlie Chaplin, Tom Lehr and PDQ Bach. He was also passionate about learning, reading, aviation, classical music playing the piano, and science, especially astronomy. Throughout most of his life he was dedicated to the cause of exploration and colonization of space, being a member of the Tucson L5 Space Society even prior to moving to Tucson. He especially enjoyed reading science fiction and tried his hand at writing as well. He published a newsletter, "A Word in Edgewise," in the 1960s and 1970s, which was referenced in a couple of published books, and also a monograph, "Democracy, Revolution, and Civil Disobedience," in the mid 1950s. Dick enjoyed learning languages, including Russian, German, Portuguese and, in his later years, Spanish. As a final example of his lifelong dedication to science and learning, Dick donated his body to the University of Arizona for use in their willed body program.

