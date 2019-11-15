Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick Zeilman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZEILMAN, Dick



passed away on November 10, 2019. He was a resident of Tucson, Arizona for over 27 years after he retired from investment banking in 1991. Richard Lawrence Zeilman was born on August 12, 1931 in Saugerties, New York and lived near the Hudson River most of his life. He received his B.A. at Cornell University and spent the next 37 years working as a municipal bond trader for Barr Bros. & Co. at 40 Wall Street in New York City. In the city he met a pretty nurse named Mary Wicks and they were married in 1960. They spent a quarter century living in Briarcliff Manor, New York raising their two children, with Dick commuting on the Hudson Line train. In 1987 Dick and Mary visited Tucson and fell in love with the Sonoran Desert, and upon his retirement in 1992 they set out for Arizona again on a big adventure. Dick was a member of the Tucson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Adobe Corral of Westerners, and the Cornell Club of Southern Arizona. As a lifelong scholar of American history, he loved volunteering as a docent for the Arizona Historical Society. Dick was an avid reader and his home became a vast library of history, politics and many other subjects. He loved old jazz and country music, and went to many a bluegrass festival and even the Grand Ole Opry. His humorous, good-natured spirit and family genealogical knowledge will be dearly missed. Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Zeilman; his father, Harry Zeilman and wife, Mary Zeilman who passed away in 2001. He is survived by his brother, William Zeilman of New Hampshire and sister, Jeanette Lovis of Massachusetts. Dick's daughter, Catherine Zeilman was his caregiver for the last years of his life and lives in Tucson. His son is Thomas Zeilman (m. Rebecca Pennell) of Yakima, Washington, father of Dick's loving grandchild, Clara Elizabeth Zeilman. A Memorial Service for Dick will be held sometime in the spring of 2020. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







