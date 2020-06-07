PATEL, Dr. Dinesh KumarDr. Dinesh Patel passed away while out on a walk with his beloved dogs (not Covid-19 related) on May 23, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, England on September 20, 1967. He graduated from Loughborough University of Technology with a Doctor of Philosophy in medicinal pharmaceutical chemistry in 1993. Immediately following his graduation, he moved to Tucson, AZ to finalize his post doctorate research at the University of Arizona. He has lived in Tucson Since 1993 and loved living in the beautiful Sonoran Desert.He built a very successful business of which he dedicated much of his life to ensure that his business partner, employees, clients and wife were well taken care of. He had an amazing mind that could fix and repair just about anything.Dinesh had an intense love of food and enjoyed cooking. He supported many charitable organization and felt that everyone should have access to opportunities in education. He had an enormous love for animals and because he had no children, his dogs were his fur babies. Animal welfare organizations were near and dear to his heart. He loved to travel the world and he and his wife were blessed enough to explore many countries throughout the world. His favorite area of travel was to many of the countries throughout the African continent on photo safaris.Anyone who knew him loved him and his generosity had no bounds. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Dinesh is survived by his wife of 21 years, Silver Wilkie; his parents, Chhimabbai Dahyabhai and Lexmiben Patel; his sister, Daxaben Patel; his brother-in-law, Peter Cole; his nephews, Piers and Niles Cole as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.Due to Covid19 a celebration of life will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Alisa's Angels Foundation or any charity that supports education and animal welfare. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.