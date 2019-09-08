Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Ann Zimmerman. View Sign Service Information St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 8650 N Shannon Rd Tucson, AZ 85742 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 8650 N Shannon Rd View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Zimmerman home Send Flowers Obituary

ZIMMERMAN, Dolores Ann



After 5 plus years fighting ovarian cancer Dolores left us on September 1, 2019 at 59 years of age. While fighting cancer thru 11 different types of treatment, she worked up to just 12 weeks before her death. She enjoyed her position immensely as the Controller at Pima Heart, taking great pride in accomplishing accounting tasks and challenges. Previously she was the head accountant for Intermountain Centers for Human Development for over 20 years. Born in 1960 and raised in Gardner, MA. The daughter of Richard and Ann Berlo, she was an amazing woman. A NASCAR licensed stock car driver, she was inspiring to other young women. While only 22 years old she was signing autographs and was the first woman stock car driver to win at Monadnock Raceway in New England. She took both accounting and auto tech in college and excelled in both fields. Her love for cars and speed found her driving an array of vehicles from her daily drivers of Jaguars, Maseratis and Alfas to special opportunities where she drove McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bentleys "at speed". One of her most enjoyable, 204 mph in a Lamborghini. For several years she owned and operated Black Diamond Hummer Tours. She delighted passengers with champagne tours of the Rincon Mountains as well as with the thrill of driving on huge boulders with only three wheels. She was the President of the Jaguar club of Southern Arizona for 2 years as well as President of the State's insurance pool SCIPP for 4 years. She learned Italian for her first trip to Italy and then kept right on traveling and exploring the world. As a graduate of the Hummer Driving Academy she, and her first Hummer "Humfree", traveled to Hummer Academy Driving functions around the U.S. From the rocks of Moab, the dunes of Oregon to swamps in Virginia. The driving challenges at these events were extreme to say the least. So much so that Hummer Academy trainers and Hummer Factory mechanics accompanied the group of 40 Hummers. She savored each and every one of the drives. The more technical and difficult the trail or the climb the more she enjoyed it. Hummer Academy coordinators usually placed her in one of the first three positions so other drivers could "see how it's done". Dolores found excitement in everything she did. Whether racing cars competitively, driving them at speeds over 200 mph. or climbing treacherous mountain trails on cliff roads at 5 mph. She found, and enjoyed, the excitement of negotiating contracts with the state of Arizona and dealing with highly complicated business matters. She enjoyed accounting and looked forward to having perfect audits. She never shied from any task or challenge. Dolores often kept her many accomplishments quiet. She rather just "do the job". She had a continuously positive attitude. She was a delight to know and an inspiration to many young women. She was amazing in her family life. She never tired! Whatever the task, new project or new trip that was being planned she was always "all in". When anyone let a lull develop in their part of a project she would jump in and do your part for you (her way, of course). It was not uncommon for her to start a family trip or get together and by the end of the day she would be emailing the kids their flight schedules. She was also a gourmet chef and "relaxed" by making exceptional dinners and fantastic breakfasts for her family and friends. Many holidays found her in her kitchen for hours, "happily" cooking with her long hair clipped to the top of her head, dressed in her white chef's jacket and black stiletto heels. She was an amazing woman. She was called "The Oracle" by her family, for her scary accurate premonitions, and often referred to as "Fierce", by those who would compete with her, whether in business or any activity. She was loved by her family and loved and "adored" by her husband everyday of their 32 years together. Dolores leaves behind her husband, Chuck; children, C Anthony Zimmerman, Portland, OR, Nicole Z Young, (Jason) Nashville, TN, Foster son, Michael Mims (Natalie) and grandson, Patrick, Tucson, AZ. Her father, Richard Berlo, Tucson, AZ; her brother, Eric (Susan) Berlo, Hubbardston, MA and nephew,Trevor Berlo, Worcester, MA. Sister in law, Anne Strack, Tucson, AZ and her beloved pets, service dog Isabella and cat Sonny. In lieu of flowers Dolores would be happy if donations were made to the Hermitage No-kill Cat Shelter, Tucson, AZ.







