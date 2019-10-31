Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Dolores Berdine Nelson Obituary
NELSON, Dolores Berdine

91, years young of Tucson, Arizona became our angel on October 30, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Russell Alan Nelson; her grandsons, Jamie and Geno and her great-granddaughter, Rian, along with her sisters and her mother. She is survived by her children, Jim (Arlene), Felecia (Pat), Mylene, Viveca (Matt) and Darius (Kristi); her grandchildren, Lisa, Bonnie, Breena, Branden, Brittany, Heather, Joshua, Laura and Megan and her 11 great-grandchildren. She is LOVED and MISSED by all! Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove, Tucson. Final resting place will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elks Lodge #2663 Major Projects, Tucson AZ 85705. ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
