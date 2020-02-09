Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Dolores Faulk


1937 - 2020
Dolores Faulk Obituary
FAULK, Dolores

Beloved mother Dolores Smith Faulk passed away in Tucson, AZ, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. She was born on December 15, 1937, in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. She received an RN license. Dolores and Dr. Arthur Faulk were married for 53 years. Dolores and Arthur had seven boys. She left a nursing career to care lovingly and fiercely for her sons. A private Memorial Service will be held in April in Tucson, AZ. Arthur Jr. can be contacted at [email protected] Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020
