Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
338 W. University Blvd
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
338 W. University Blvd.
Obituary
GALLEGOS, Dolores

peacefully passed June 2, 2019. She was born the fifth of six children to Frank and Lola Tinney on January 22, 1933 in Golden, NM. Dolores fiercely cared for her family, lovingly attended to her flowers, and was a devoted parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Dolores is together again with her honey of 62 years, Joe and her dearly loved siblings. She is survived by her children, Vi (Allan), Tim (Amanda), Debbie (Michael), Jerry (Cricket), Lucy (Mark), and Norma; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many more friends and loved ones. Dolores will always be remembered for her incredible strength, sharp sense of humor, and unconditional love for her family. Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 338 W. University Blvd. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m., and the interment immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 5, 2019
