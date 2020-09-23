1/1
Dolores Leonor Encinas
ENCINAS, Dolores Leonor

63, of Tucson, AZ, received her Angel wings on September 18, 2020. Born on December 4, 1956, beloved mother of Michael (Veronica) and Frank "Chavito" Valdez. Predeceased by parents, Carlos and Juanita Encinas and brother, Enrique Encinas. Survived by grandchildren, Tais, Cisco, Laiza, Mia, Isaiah, Emilio (deceased), Carina, Bella and Jacob; siblings, Martin (Elaine), Ernest, Margaret Gamez, Alice Gamez, Olga (Sergio) Rivera and Enedina (Guillermo) Barraza. Lola also leaves behind a large host of family and friends. Special thanks to all who helped put our tia Lola to rest. Visitation: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS. Burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery.






