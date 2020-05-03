STADELMAN, Dolores "Lory" Rose



Born in Pittsburgh on September 15, 1923, Lory died peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona, where she resided and enjoyed the Southwest for the past 20 years.



Lory was an independent and adventurous person who was devoted to her large family. Lory enlisted in the US Coast Guard Women's Reserve (SPARS) during World War II and her service was recognized during an Honor Flight in 2016. Lory had a 40-year career in communications with United Airlines and loved traveling to many locations within the US and around the world. During her career with United, Lory lived in Pittsburgh, Denver and Chicago. She returned to Pittsburgh for the first 14 years of her retirement, enjoying once again close proximity to many of her family members.



Lory enjoyed sports especially following the Pirates, Steelers and the Penguins. Lory was an active athletic person. She was an avid golfer with a great handicap and skier (snow and water), skater, and bowler. She also enjoyed winning at blackjack.



Lory loved to spend time with family. She was the last survivor of her eight siblings: Marcy (Hoechstetter), Jack, Joe, Gerard, Mary Frances (Mack), Billy, Mercedes (Cashmere) and Martin. She missed them all, but also considered herself very fortunate to have attained a greater age than any of the others and to have enjoyed a long and happy retirement, mostly in excellent health. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, and their partners as well as the next generation, living all over the US. We celebrated many events with her and received so much from her spirit of fun, kindness, generosity and zest for living.



Lory will be interred with her parents and some of her siblings at Christ Our Redeemer (Northside Catholic) Cemetery in Pittsburgh. A funeral Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather together. Arrangements by Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home Inc.









