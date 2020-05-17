DESHAZO, Don Jr.,88, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. His life began in El Paso, TX at Hotel Dieu, July 9, 1931. He grew up in Chicago, Il. As an Army Vet he served our country in South Korea from 1950-1952. He then served in the Army Reserve until 1960. He loved to fly and prior to joining the Army, he obtained his Private Pilot-Airplane Single Engine Land license. He purchased a Bonanza VTail, which he flew to various destinations across the country. After moving to El Paso, TX in 1960, he had many careers, including being a successful entrepreneur to lastly owning a payroll company. In 2010, he moved to Laguna Hills, CA, where he enjoyed his retirement in a beautiful condominium property. In 2015, he moved to Tucson, AZ, where he would be closer to relatives as he aged. He lived at Villa Hermosa Assisted Living. He loved flying, electronics, having lived in California and being close to family. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Rose and his three younger brothers, Dennis, John and Jerome. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Charlene (Chris) Nanos, Denise Marney, John (Tammy) DeShazo, Roxanne Rotticci, Michelle (Craig) Foster and Nancy (Chad) Young. Services will be held in El Paso, TX. Rest in Peace Uncle Don, we will miss you.