Don Deshazo Jr.
1931 - 2020
DESHAZO, Don Jr.,

88, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. His life began in El Paso, TX at Hotel Dieu, July 9, 1931. He grew up in Chicago, Il. As an Army Vet he served our country in South Korea from 1950-1952. He then served in the Army Reserve until 1960. He loved to fly and prior to joining the Army, he obtained his Private Pilot-Airplane Single Engine Land license. He purchased a Bonanza VTail, which he flew to various destinations across the country. After moving to El Paso, TX in 1960, he had many careers, including being a successful entrepreneur to lastly owning a payroll company. In 2010, he moved to Laguna Hills, CA, where he enjoyed his retirement in a beautiful condominium property. In 2015, he moved to Tucson, AZ, where he would be closer to relatives as he aged. He lived at Villa Hermosa Assisted Living. He loved flying, electronics, having lived in California and being close to family. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Rose and his three younger brothers, Dennis, John and Jerome. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Charlene (Chris) Nanos, Denise Marney, John (Tammy) DeShazo, Roxanne Rotticci, Michelle (Craig) Foster and Nancy (Chad) Young. Services will be held in El Paso, TX. Rest in Peace Uncle Don, we will miss you.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Only picture I have of me and Don. He was probably giving me my annual review . I'm smiling. July 1979. When we were both young
Oscar
Friend
May 16, 2020
Don Deshazo, was a very good friend and boss. He was always getting on me to get a haircut, even when I did cut it he never noticed, but still said get a haircut. I've often thought through out the years, I wonder how my old friend is, Now he's moved on to explore new things. So long Sir you will be missed
oscar estrada
Friend
