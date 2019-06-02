STEPHENS, Don
of Jackson, WY joined his Lord on May 13, 2019. Born in Tulsa, OK, he earned an engineering degree at the University of OK. He worked as an aerospace engineer, helped put the first man on the moon and worked on other Apollo missions. In 1975 he and his wife, Gail bought The Hitching Post Lodge, in Jackson, WY and operated it for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, Scot (Joyce); daughter, Sheryl; grandchildren, Carson, Garrett, Brooke, Amy; and many friends and family. Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E. 22nd St., Tucson. In lieu of flowers please donate to Brain Chemistry Labs, P.O. Box 3464 Jackson, WY, 83001. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019