ALDRICH, Donald Anson
July 2, 1928 - June 15, 2019
Donald Anson Aldrich, 2nd son born on July 2, 1928 in East Chicago, Indiana to Vern Frank Aldrich and Mathilda Esther Schuch Aldrich. His parents preceded him in death as did his older brother, Billie Aldrich and his only sister, Arlene Aldrich Cripe. He is survived by his wife, Lela Montgomery Aldrich and his three children, Roderick A. Aldrich (wife Donna and son, David); Rhonda A. Aldrich Bergen (sons, John and Otto Bergen; daughters, Jacqueline and Olive Bergen); Michael A. Aldrich (wife Brenda Noli; son, Jason Aldrich and daughter, Sarah Nuckles). He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: great-granddaughters, Rylie and Taylor Aldrich and Halo Gonzalez and great- grandson, Damian Gonzalez. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Devon K. Aldrich (wife, Carolyn) and many nieces and nephews. Don's last days were under the care of Casa de la Luz Hospice. There will be no wake or service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for the fall. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019