Donald Anson Aldrich

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Casa Molina del Norte
north Campbell and east Blacklidge
Obituary
ALDRICH, Donald Anson

A Celebration of Life will be held for Donald Aldrich,

a Winterhaven resident since 1971 and a retiree

of the Pima County Department of Environmental Service,

who passed away June 15, 2019.

--

The Celebration will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.,

Friday, October 18, 2019 at Casa Molina del Norte

at north Campbell and east Blacklidge.

--

If you plan to attend, please let me know

by Thursday, October 10, 2019.

You may contact me, Lela Aldrich at [email protected]

or leave a text message on my cell phone (520) 405-5063.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 6, 2019
