ALDRICH, Donald Anson
A Celebration of Life will be held for Donald Aldrich,
a Winterhaven resident since 1971 and a retiree
of the Pima County Department of Environmental Service,
who passed away June 15, 2019.
--
The Celebration will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.,
Friday, October 18, 2019 at Casa Molina del Norte
at north Campbell and east Blacklidge.
--
If you plan to attend, please let me know
by Thursday, October 10, 2019.
You may contact me, Lela Aldrich at [email protected]
or leave a text message on my cell phone (520) 405-5063.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 6, 2019