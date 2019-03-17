Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Donald Bruce (Papa Don) MCCLURE

Donald Bruce (Papa Don) MCCLURE Obituary
MCCLURE, Donald Bruce (Papa Don) 1/17/1927 - 3/11/2019 Don was born in 1927 in Salt Lake City to Frank and Bethel Webb McClure. He was proud of his father who helped build the Boulder Dam. He had one brother, Dr. Jack McClure, who predeceased him. Don graduated from High School in Miami, AZ. He served in the US Navy during World War II as a signalman on the USS Wabash. Don, like his engineer father was a graduate and avid fan of the UofA. Don's life was devoted to his family: wife, Pauline (Mama Polly), and his four children, Frank (Karen), Donna (Rob), Dorothy and Diane (Brent). He gave up several promotions to stay in Tucson, the ideal place to raise a family. He retired as Vice President-Regional manager of Claims in Portland, OR. During his 92 years, Papa Don's life showed his love and dedication to his family. He had a positive impact on all those who knew him. He will be missed by Polly, his wife of 66 years, four children, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 East 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019
