HOWARD, Donald Charles



was born June 13, 1935 in Beverly, Massachusetts and departed this life June 22, 2020 just days after celebrating his 85th birthday in rehab quarantine with a surprise birthday parade of family & friends.



Don was one-of-a-kind and touched so many lives. He was a selfless, devoted husband to JoAnn, his wife of 62 years, a loving father to his sons, Tom and Mark (and his 'adopted' daughter Angie Bass McCarty). A proud grandfather to Sydney & Sarah Howard (and his 'adopted' grandkids; Addison, Jackson & Brendan). A scrappy little brother to 9 siblings survived only by sister, Joyce Kinsman. And an uncle to dozens of nieces, nephews and a friend to literally anyone he met.



At the age of three, he spent late nights pumicing decks of boats his dad built and became an early entrepreneur lobstering at age 11 and shoveling snow off the bridge for $1.50/hour. He reluctantly left Massachusetts for Tucson, Arizona in 1950 knowing he would forever miss the water and the seafood.



Don lived life to the fullest. Everyday. Being grateful for the ability to work hard, share life with a multitude of friends. Create a family who was proud to share him with so many others who naturally gravitated to his friendly loving demeanor and joyful approach to life.



He was an amazing man of many talents. A semi-pro baseball player. A lover of all sports. A storyteller with the gift of gab. A jokester who never took himself too seriously. His laughter was contagious, and his Dad jokes were horrible - something every person who met Don encountered and who today miss more than words describe. A veteran of the US Air Force, a telecommunications technician and manager with Ma Bell Telephone Company (retiring after almost 35 years in 1990), an electrician, a carpenter, a coach, a gardener, a healer of cut knees, bruised egos and broken hearts. He was passionate about life. Period.



Don was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church (since 1963) - a place where friendships flourished and where he spent countless hours doing whatever was needed to create a space for everyone to enjoy, congregate and worship. He leaves behind a legacy second to none. Family and friends that will forever share his stories, attempt to retell his jokes and recall memories that could fill several lifetimes.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's UMC once it's safe to hold public gatherings.



Until then, please raise a glass to Don with your favorite white wine and place one ice cube in it. He was a helluva man who is now buying as many green bananas as he wants. Memorial Gifts can be made to St Paul's UMC Memorial Fund online. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME.









