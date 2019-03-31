DIAMOND, Donald "Legendary land developer", but mostly father, grandfather, brother, deep-sea fisherman, cowboy, philanthropist, Donald Diamond, passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 91 in Tucson, AZ. Predeceased by daughter, Deanne and wife Joan, he was loved by daughters, Jennifer and Helaine; grandchildren, Nathan, Carly and Gabby and sister, Joyce. He leaves behind his legacy in Tucson, the city he loved, and a few boats.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019