DETBERNER, Donald E.



At age 86 on July 7, 2020, Don Detberner loving husband and father passed from this earth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Detberner and Ruth Crawford and his first wife, Iva Detberner, the mother of his sons. Don is survived by his wife, Maureen Kirk-Detberner; sister, Carol Cravatzo; sons, Raymond Detberner, Allen Detberner, Dennis Detberner and Scott Detberner; grandchildren, Christina Rose Hall, Shannon Marie Smith and Jacob Detberner; great-grandchildren, Alena McCabe and Blue Smith; stepchildren, Drew Calvert, Tess Calvert and five step-grandchildren. A party in Don's honor will be held at the American Legion Post 36, in December 2020. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85711.













