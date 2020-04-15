PIERSON, Donald E.
devoted husband and father passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Donald was born in Doniphan County, Kansas October 15, 1932. A Navy veteran, he served his country during the Korean Conflict. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming and earned a Masters from the University of Arizona. He was a lifelong educator finishing his career at Thornydale Elementary which he opened in 1974 and retired from in 1990. He will be remembered fondly by the love of his life Geraldine; five children, Roxanne, Donnine, Bryan, Tuesday and Chris; six grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and two sisters. He was preceded in death by a son, Max and brother, Jack. Physical attendance is limited by the CDC, however, details to attend the graveside service remotely on the 16th and future events to celebrate his life can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/piersonfamily/home. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 15, 2020