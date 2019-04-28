ZIPPERIAN, Donald E. 83, died on April 23, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Glasgow, MT. Zip studied at Montana School of Mines earning a MS in Metallurgical Engineering and was well known for his expertise in mining. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, skiing, antique cars, tinkering and storytelling. He is survived by Fran, his loving and patient wife of 61 years; four children; seven grandchildren, a brother and sister. Memorial Service to be held at HUDGEL'S FUNERAL HOME at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 followed by burial at East Lawn Palms.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019