1/1
Donald Eugene Honnas
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HONNAS, Donald Eugene

was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 30, 1934 to Cecil and Lottie Honnas, homesteaders in Sonoita, Arizona. He attended Patagonia High School and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Arizona. Donald and his wife Carolyn, ranched Hereford cattle for 41 years on the Pocahonnas Ranch in Arivaca. Lots of toil, sweat, tears and laughter along with his many cows, horses, and dogs were spent on the ranch and Don wouldn't trade it for anything. He lived simply, spoke humbly, and his dry sense of humor and teasing never left one without a chuckle. Donald spent his retired years with his bride in Sahuarita, Arizona where they lived a quiet life. He wrote a book about his true stories and tales of his Sonoita and Arivaca days. If we were to ask Donald today what is the one thing he wanted people to remember about him, it would be that he had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Donald spent his life serving God's creatures-animal and human. He departed for eternal life with Jesus at his home, being cared for by his loving wife, Carolyn and his dog, Penny at his side on August 12, 2020. A small graveside service was held at Black Oak Cemetery in Canelo, Arizona on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond. He is survived by Carolyn, his childhood sweetheart and married for almost 65 years; children, Debra (Don) Wehrman, Cliff (Lorie) Honnas, Jackie (Kirby) O'Brien. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who loved and adored him. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery
18751 S La Canada Dr
Sahuarita, AZ 85629
(520) 625-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Carolyn
We are so sorry to hear about Donald. May loving memories help you through this difficult time.
From one Sonoita homestead family to another. Take care and blessings for peace be with you.
Linda Brooks Vensel
Linda Brooks Vensel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved