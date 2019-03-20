Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene KNIGHT. View Sign

KNIGHT, Donald Eugene US Army 1952-1955 8/5/1932 - 3/8/2019 At age 86 Don entered eternal life into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Don was born in Sterling, IL., where he spent his childhood with his parents, David and Edith Knight; brother, Ed, and sister, Dede, who predeceased him. He graduated from Sterling High School with athletic honors. He excelled in sports earning Varsity letters in basketball, baseball, football, and track. Upon completing his High School years Don enlisted in the US Army, serving -his tour in Korea. He was medically discharged and spent his recovery at Great Lakes Naval Hospital IL. He attended Murray State University, Ky. Don fell in love with the desert on his first trip to Tucson and moved here in 1961. He was employed by the City of Tucson Water Dept. from which he retired. Don met his wife Beatriz Rene Ruiz (Betty) and were married in 1968. They raised two sons, Albert (deceased) and Steve. Don was active in his retirement years working for UofA Athletic Dept, doing what he loved, working, football, basketball and baseball games. In addition to his wife Betty, Don is survived by his sister-in-law and best friend, Gloria Ruiz; son, Steve (Diane), Lupe (Albert). Also; grandsons, Steven (Misty), Matt (Mariah), Drew (Lauren), Aaron, and Alex Knight; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Izabella, Gloria Belle, and Nicholas Knight and Ethan and Maddie Spalding. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 E. Ft. Lowell Rd. Tucson AZ. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Fr. Cyprian Hibner, O, Carm. Officiating. The Family Request for health reasons, no fragrances. in lieu of flowers, remember Don in your prayers and fondest memories." Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY, CEMETERY & CREMATORY.





Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 20, 2019

