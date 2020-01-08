Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald J. Brynildson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRYNILDSON, Donald J.



96, peacefully passed away on December 26, 2019. He is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Don, the youngest of three children, was born on November 15, 1923 to Norwegian parents on a farm in Taylor, Wisconsin. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the South Pacific. In 1945 he married the love of his life, Lydia, and they were together for 64 years. Don worked in Minneapolis as a motorman on streetcars and later drove a city bus with a 30-year perfect driving record. He enjoyed fishing, Boy Scout activities, woodworking, gardening, and traveling throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the 50 States. After retirement he was a "snowbird" traveling between his northern Minnesota lake home and Green Valley, Arizona. Some of his Green Valley activities included volunteering at the Community Food Bank, playing dominoes with his Marine friends and attending Desert Hills Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his thoughtful and caring nature by all who knew him.



Donations may be made in his honor to the Community Food Bank Green Valley, 250 E. Continental Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614; Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614; or Desert Hills Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







BRYNILDSON, Donald J.96, peacefully passed away on December 26, 2019. He is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Don, the youngest of three children, was born on November 15, 1923 to Norwegian parents on a farm in Taylor, Wisconsin. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the South Pacific. In 1945 he married the love of his life, Lydia, and they were together for 64 years. Don worked in Minneapolis as a motorman on streetcars and later drove a city bus with a 30-year perfect driving record. He enjoyed fishing, Boy Scout activities, woodworking, gardening, and traveling throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the 50 States. After retirement he was a "snowbird" traveling between his northern Minnesota lake home and Green Valley, Arizona. Some of his Green Valley activities included volunteering at the Community Food Bank, playing dominoes with his Marine friends and attending Desert Hills Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his thoughtful and caring nature by all who knew him.Donations may be made in his honor to the Community Food Bank Green Valley, 250 E. Continental Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614; Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614; or Desert Hills Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close