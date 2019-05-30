Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joseph Applebee Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Scordato's Pizzeria 4911 N. Stone Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

died Monday May 27, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Applebee; his father, Donald Joseph Applebee Sr.; his brothers, Michael (Carol) and Thomas (Cindy); his sister, Erin (Rob) and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Judith Applebee (nee Williams) and his brother, John (Marybeth). Don was born in Erie, PA and attended graduate school at Northern Arizona University. He was a geologist in the Tucson area for many years working for ASARCO and at the Oracle Ridge Mine, as well as outside of the Tucson area at the Morenci Mine and the Buckhorn Mine in Washington State. He was actively involved in the Arizona Geological Society and served as President in 2016. A Memorial gathering will be held at Scordato's Pizzeria located at 4911 N. Stone Ave. Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held in Erie, PA the following week. Condolences can be sent to 1223 McConnell Ave., Erie, PA 16505.







