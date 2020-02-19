KRAEMER, Donald
87, of Tucson passed peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was born January 6, 1933 in Sheboygan, WI. He was in the Army 1954-56. Don is survived by his wife, Lorna; three sons, three stepdaughters, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, sister, son and a grandson. He is also survived by two sisters. Services will be at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, Tucson, AZ on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. No flowers please. Donations may be made to Dove of Peace.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 19, 2020