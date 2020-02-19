Donald Kraemer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kraemer.
Obituary
Send Flowers

KRAEMER, Donald

87, of Tucson passed peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was born January 6, 1933 in Sheboygan, WI. He was in the Army 1954-56. Don is survived by his wife, Lorna; three sons, three stepdaughters, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, sister, son and a grandson. He is also survived by two sisters. Services will be at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, Tucson, AZ on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. No flowers please. Donations may be made to Dove of Peace.

logo
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.