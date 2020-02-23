KRAEMER, Donald
87, of Tucson passed peacefully on February 13, 2020. He was born January 6, 1933 in Sheboygan, WI. He was in the Army 1954-56. Don is survived by his wife, Lorna; three sons, three stepdaughters, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, sister, son and a grandson. He is also survived by two sisters. Services were held at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. No flowers please. Donations may be made to Dove of Peace, Tucson, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2020