GROSE, Donald W.



passed away on June 30, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Jane, of 41 years; son, Adam J. Grose (Heather) of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Rachel B. Byers (Doug) of Girdwood, Alaska and granddaughter, Lilyah E. Byers of Girdwood, Alaska. He graduated Arizona State University 1972, and received his teacher certification from the University of Arizona in 1990. He was the art/photography teacher at Marana Middle School from 1990 to 2009 and developed the photography program. Mr. Grose was a professional photographer for over 50 years, published locally and internationally including the Salaan Arts magazine, and has participated in numerous Photo Exhibitions around Arizona. He was a teacher of the Chinese Martial Art of Wing Chun. He has been teaching for 37 years and is a personal student of Grand Master Samuel Kwok. He was awarded the rank of Grandmaster of Wing Chun by the World Wide Martial Arts Council in 2013. He has been recognized by numerous international Martial Arts Halls of Fame, for his contribution to the martial arts including Malaysia World Martial Arts Black Hall of Fame 2005, United States Hall of Fame 2005, USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame 2014, Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors, 2016, Munich Hall of Honors 2017, World Union of Grand Masters 2018, 3rd Hall of Fame Martial Arts, Genoa, Italy, 2018, and Martial Hero's Hall of Honors 2018, Venice, Italy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Association. Graveside Service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 1 to July 2, 2019