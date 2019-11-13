|
|
ROBISON, Donald, W. Sr.,
82, of Tucson, AZ, passed on October 26, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 48 years, Marjorie. Survived by children, Don Jr., Donna (Craig) and grandson, Austin (Tabitha); brothers, Roger (Pat) and Chris (Cece); sister, Bonnie and many nieces and nephews. Don will be remembered for his love and kindness. Memorial on Saturday, November 16, 1:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 13, 2019