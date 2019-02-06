HULBERT, Donald Ward 87, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Sierra Vista, AZ after battling pulmonary fibrosis. Don, son of Doughty Hulbert and Margaret Jordan was born in the Bronx, NY, October 19, 1931. At age 17, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1948 and retired from the United States Air Force in 1969. While stationed in Germany, he met his future wife, Yvette Lutz, in Strasbourg France. They were married on November 26, 1953 and enjoyed 65 years together and had three children. Don's military career spanned several noteworthy assignments including involvement in the early missile testing program at Vandenburg AFB, CA and surveillance drone operations during the Vietnam War. When not working, Don was a low-handicap golfer and loved freshwater and saltwater fishing. He and his wife, Yvette, traveled extensively throughout Europe and the U.S. And there wasn't a Western or WWII movie on television that he didn't mind watching again. Don is survived by his wife, Yvette of Sierra Vista, AZ; children, Muriel Wilcox of Arvada, CO, Michael Hulbert of Kiln, MS, and Vince Hulbert and wife, Sherrie Hulbert of Midland Park, NJ, as well as his grandchildren, Heather Denesia, Jesse Foley, Ryan Hulbert, Jason Hulbert and Kaitlyn Hulbert and one great-grandchild, Dylan Denesia. He is also survived by five of his six siblings, Elsbeth Mahler, Doughty Hulbert and his wife, Bertie Normile and her husband, John Hulbert and his wife and Robert Hulbert. He is predeceased by his sister, Joan Tonge. A Memorial Service will be held later this year. Donations in Don's honor can be made to the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) National Headquarters, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. The VFW donation website is https://www.vfw.org.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 6, 2019