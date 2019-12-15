PAWLOWSKE, Donald Wayne



88, Born in Elmwood Park, Illinois, November 6, 1931 to Gustav and Mildred Pawlowske. Died November 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his son, Donald Pawlowske Jr. (Bonnie) and his grandson, Donald A. Pawlowske. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughter, Patricia Cables (Kelly); his four grandchildren, Jessica Pawlowske, Jason Cables, Corey Cables and Rachael Cables; 13 great-grandchildren and his brother, Jim Pawlowske (Ellie) of Chicago. Don is also survived by his ex-wife, Patsy with whom he maintained a warm, cordial relationship and his wife, Joan's extended family. After high school, Don served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Mst/Sgt. He later worked for the City of Tucson as a carpenter and cabinet maker. He was an artist, skilled wood carver, and avid hunter and fisherman. Don will be missed greatly by his friends and family. Services are pending. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.







