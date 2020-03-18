Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Winter Stein M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Donald Winter Stein, MD, age 92, of Oro Valley passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Donald was born October 3, 1927 in Denver, CO to Hermann and Mindell Stein. Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Claire Rosenbush, as well as his five children: Jean Louise Stein, Susan Kay Stein, Donald Winter Stein, Jr., Michael David Stein, Bev Stein Weiler, and six grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his sister Janet R. Stein-Taylor and brother-in-law Roy Taylor.The family will schedule a Celebration of Life later this year. Donations can be made to any of the following:University of Colorado Foundation - Class of 1952 Endowment Fund - P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217Casa de la Luz Hospice - 7740 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704University of Colorado Foundation - Hermann B. Stein Lectureship in Anesthesiology - P.O. Box 177126, Denver, CO 80217











STEIN, MD, Donald WinterDonald Winter Stein, MD, age 92, of Oro Valley passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Donald was born October 3, 1927 in Denver, CO to Hermann and Mindell Stein. Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Claire Rosenbush, as well as his five children: Jean Louise Stein, Susan Kay Stein, Donald Winter Stein, Jr., Michael David Stein, Bev Stein Weiler, and six grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his sister Janet R. Stein-Taylor and brother-in-law Roy Taylor.The family will schedule a Celebration of Life later this year. Donations can be made to any of the following:University of Colorado Foundation - Class of 1952 Endowment Fund - P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217Casa de la Luz Hospice - 7740 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704University of Colorado Foundation - Hermann B. Stein Lectureship in Anesthesiology - P.O. Box 177126, Denver, CO 80217 Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close