Donna Jeanne Aspacher

Service Information
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ
85706
(520)-294-2603
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
ASPACHER, Donna Jeanne

81, on February 20, 2020, Donna joined her husband to dance in heaven. She is survived by their children, Lori (Jeff) Riden, Teri (Terry) Wicker, John (Sandy) Aspacher and Bob (Dawn) Aspacher; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren as well as other family and friends who love her very much. Donna's many gifts to others included making thousands of bookmarks for children's libraries and 30 years volunteering in the University Medical Center gift shop. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 294-2603
