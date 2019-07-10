CECIL, Donna-Lee
76, passed away January 4, 2019. Donna- Lee was born June 9, 1942 in Boston, Mass. to the late Willy and Gloria Frank. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Art Cecil; daughters, Leslie (Ken) Masters and Donna Cecil; grandchildren, Ken (Melissa) Masters and Kelsey (Sean) Schupp, and one great-grandson, Kenny Masters III. Donna-Lee was a 1960 graduate of Pueblo High School and earned an Associate's degree from Eastern Arizona Junior College. Donna-Lee was employed by TUSD and spent 27 years as an educational assistant at Peter Howell Elementary. "Mrs. Cecil" loved the children as much as they loved her. A Celebration of Life ceremony was held on June 25, 2019 in Na'alehu, Hawaii. Please consider making a donation in memory of Donna-Lee to her favorite charity, . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 10 to July 14, 2019