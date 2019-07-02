REED, Donna Marie (Keller)
The Reed family lost our beloved matriarch, Donna Reed, on June 27, 2019. Donna was born in SE Kansas March 19, 1936. After marrying the love of her life, Bob Reed, they were stationed in Arizona by the Air Force. Donna and Bob had two daughters, Janet and Marcie, and were blessed with four wonderful grandchildren and soon to be six great-grandchildren. Donna was employed in TUSD for many years and then founded Resources for Women (RFW) in 1984. She went on to provide business coaching and shaped many careers in the Tucson community. Donna's optimism stood out and helped her accomplish anything she set her mind to. She always put her family first and was a loving wife, mom, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Always our cheerleader, she saw the best in us and others. She will be forever missed. A Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Foothills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Haven (where Donna served on the board). To learn more and donate please visit www.thehaventucson.org (520) 623-4590. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 2 to July 3, 2019