CANFIELD, Donna Vee Smith Rees



passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 25, 2020. Donna was born to Glee and Lester Smith on July 23, 1931 in Rockford, Illinois. Along with her sister, Kay, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1943. A consummate social butterfly, she was actively involved throughout her life with her Amphi High School class of 1949 and made many life-long and beloved friends along the way. Donna attended the University of Arizona where she was a proud member of Chi Omega and earned both Bachelor and Master degrees. She married Paul Rees in 1950 and had four children that were her pride and joy. Donna married Joe Canfield in 1995 and was happy to grow her family with stepchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was a smart, funny, and creative lady with a big heart. Donna loved her family and friends, always following their adventures from near and far. Donna had wonderful family histories to share and was happiest with a canine companion by her side or riding her horses. The family adventures, from road trips to ER visits, from holiday celebrations to swimming parties, are family folklore that live on to this day. Along the way, Donna was a probation officer, a writer, and the director of the Humane Society, but her favorite job titles were "Mom" and "Grandma." Throughout the ups and downs in Donna's life, she stayed positive. In 2012 Donna self-published her memoir, You Can't Kid The Goldfish and the last words were "Thank God for renewed spirit!" A life well lived and loved! Donna is preceded in death by her parents and sister, as well as her beloved granddaughter, Emily Rees Garnett. Donna leaves behind her husband, Joe Canfield, and will be deeply missed by her loving children, David (Jenny) Rees, Paula (Jerry) Hawkins, Robert (Elaine) Rees, and Brian (Barbara) Rees and grandchildren, Eric (Shelly) Hawkins, Melissa (Steve) Reuter, Roxanne (Wes) Beyrent, Amy Hawkins, Ryan (Anastasia) Hawkins, Christian Garnett, Patrick Rees, Amanda Rees, and Kathryn Rees. Donna always felt blessed that she was able to know four great-grandchildren, Jack Reuter, Felix Garnett, Kellan and Mara Beyrent. Donna leaves behind wonderful nieces and nephew who she loved like her own, Carolyn (Rich) Van Sickle, Chrystal (Mark) Nielsen, Chuck (Kim) Davenport and their families, as well as stepchildren, Christine (Russell) Long, Nancy Jo Strauss, Bret Canfield, Debbie Frey and families. No services will be held at this time, but we are planning a celebration of life for a later time- one last party for one amazing lady! Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES- Dodge Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store