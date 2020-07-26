Donna Wilder

WILDER, Donna



74, peacefully left behind the struggles of this world on July 13, 2020. Donna was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Loren. She is survived by her brother, Art Watson (Carol). Donna was born in San Francisco and lived and worked in San Diego, Salt Lake City and Cincinnati before moving to Tucson in 2007. She will be remembered for her strong personality and generous spirit and will be missed dearly by those who loved her. Her family would like to thank the amazing staff at Fairmount Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice for their loving care in her final days. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.









