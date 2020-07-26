1/1
Donna Wilder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILDER, Donna

74, peacefully left behind the struggles of this world on July 13, 2020. Donna was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Loren. She is survived by her brother, Art Watson (Carol). Donna was born in San Francisco and lived and worked in San Diego, Salt Lake City and Cincinnati before moving to Tucson in 2007. She will be remembered for her strong personality and generous spirit and will be missed dearly by those who loved her. Her family would like to thank the amazing staff at Fairmount Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice for their loving care in her final days. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved