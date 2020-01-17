Dora Jean "Dot" Habkirk

HABKIRK, Dora Jean "Dot"

95, of Peoria, AZ passed away on January 11, 2020. Former homemaker and child care specialist. Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Navy Ensign Kenneth Albert Habkirk who died in 2015. Dot was born in Flint, MI and was the youngest of three children born to Dee and Edith Haley. Noteworthy, Dot worked on the assembly line in Flint at the Chevrolet plant, was car-hop on roller skates at the local hot dog stand and was a premier cook and seamstress. Dot is survived by her three children: son, K. Steven Habkirk of San Carlos, MX; son, Marc D. Habkirk of Austin, TX; daughter, Sue A. Habkirk of Tucson, AZ and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Memorial Services to be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Brookdale Union Hills, 9296 W. Union Hills Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookdale Hospice, 8222 S. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ 85044.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 17, 2020
